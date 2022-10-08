Carbon Credit Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,949.00 (CCT)

Carbon Credit (CCT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Carbon Credit has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $37,949.00 worth of Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon Credit token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon Credit has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Carbon Credit

Carbon Credit (CCT) is a token. Carbon Credit’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,988,760 tokens. Carbon Credit’s official website is www.cctoken.co. Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @cctokenhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon Credit (CCT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Algorand platform. Carbon Credit has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 16,988,760 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon Credit is 0.2568224 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,309.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cctoken.co/.”

