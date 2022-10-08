Carbon Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,060.00 (SWTH)

Carbon Protocol (SWTH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Carbon Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Carbon Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Carbon Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $49,060.00 worth of Carbon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carbon Protocol Token Profile

Carbon Protocol’s launch date was May 13th, 2018. Carbon Protocol’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,589,288,709 tokens. Carbon Protocol’s official message board is blog.switcheo.com. The Reddit community for Carbon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/switcheo. Carbon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @switcheolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carbon Protocol’s official website is switcheo.com.

Carbon Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon Protocol (SWTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Carbon Protocol has a current supply of 1,719,507,587.7316053 with 1,589,288,708.81276 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon Protocol is 0.0066299 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $29,237.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://switcheo.com.”

