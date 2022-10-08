CargoLink (CLX) Price Down 43.1% This Week

CargoLink (CLX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. CargoLink has a total market capitalization of $560,066.45 and approximately $157,239.00 worth of CargoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CargoLink has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar. One CargoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CargoLink Profile

CargoLink’s genesis date was February 17th, 2022. CargoLink’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. CargoLink’s official Twitter account is @cargolinkclx and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoLink’s official website is cargolink.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “CargoLink (CLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CargoLink has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CargoLink is 0.01130394 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $104.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cargolink.org/.”

