Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Increased to 1,188.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from 1,161.00 to 1,188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,045.50.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

