Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.90.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
Carvana Trading Down 8.8 %
NYSE:CVNA opened at $19.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $309.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after buying an additional 1,418,746 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.0% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.