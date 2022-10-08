Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Lessened by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 637,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,413,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $200.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

