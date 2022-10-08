Castellum, Inc. (CTM) to Raise $13 Million in IPO

Castellum, Inc. (CTM) plans to raise $13 million in an IPO on Wednesday, October 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,200,000 shares at $3.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Castellum, Inc. generated $37.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $12.1 million. The company has a market-cap of $112 million.

EF Hutton served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Castellum, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is an NYSE-American uplisting from the OTC Pink Marketplace. In connection with the NYSE-American uplisting, a public offering of 3.2 million shares at $3.00 to $5.00 each is planned: Castellum is offering 2.68 million shares and selling stockholders are offering 520,000 shares. The last reported sale of Castellum’s stock – symbol “ONOV” – on the OTC Pink Marketplace was $5.08 on Sept. 1, 2022, with that sale price calculated on the assumption of a reverse stock split on a 1-for-20 ratio, according to the prospectus.) **Note: “We will effect a reverse stock split of our common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20 following the effectiveness of the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part and prior to the closing of this offering. ” – Source: Prospectus Castellum, Inc. is focused on acquiring and growing technology companies in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic warfare, information warfare and information operations with businesses in the governmental and commercial markets. (Incorporated in Nevada) Services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics. These services are applicable to customers in the federal government, financial services, healthcare and other users of large data applications. They can be delivered to on-premises enclaves or customers who rely upon cloud-based infrastructures. The Company has worked with multiple business brokers and contacts within their business network to identify potential acquisitions. Due to our success in completing six acquisitions over the previous three years and given our executive team’s networks of contacts in the IT, telecom, cybersecurity, and defense sectors, we believe that we are well positioned to continue to execute our business strategy given a pipeline of identified acquisition targets. Because of our executive team’s prior experience growing businesses organically, we believe that we are well positioned to grow our existing business via internal growth as well. The Company has developed a qualified business opportunity pipeline of over $400 million (the “Opportunity Pipeline”). The Opportunity Pipeline represents the revenue opportunity for the Company from potential future contracts obtained through organic growth from qualified customers based on the expected base year contract value plus the value of all option periods. Our primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. federal, state and local governments. Our expertise and technology support national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. The demand for our expertise and technology, in large measure, is created by the increasingly complex network, systems, and information environments in which governments and businesses operate, and by the need to stay current with emerging technology while increasing productivity, enhancing security, and ultimately, improving performance. (Note: Castellum, Inc. filed its S-1 on Sept. 2, 2022, for a micro-cap public offering in connection with its plans for an NYSE-American uplisting from the OTC market, where the stock trades under the symbol “ONOV”. The company submitted confidential documents for this public offering on June 29, 2022.) “.

Castellum, Inc. was founded in 2010 and has 213 employees. The company is located at 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700 Bethesda, MD 20814 and can be reached via phone at (301) 961-4895 or on the web at http://www.castellumus.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.