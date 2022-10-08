Catex Token (CATT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CATT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $94,420.09 and $275.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.89 or 0.99947822 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002054 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022531 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is https://reddit.com/r/catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Catex Token (CATT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Catex Token has a current supply of 1,262,219,478 with 764,538,331 in circulation. The last known price of Catex Token is 0.00008881 USD and is up 17.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $125.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.catex.io/.”

