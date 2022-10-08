Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Receives $2.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Cazoo Group Stock Down 7.0 %

CZOO stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZOO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,026,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 243.9% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,547 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,107,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

