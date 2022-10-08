CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.