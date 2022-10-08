CENNZnet Price Hits $0.0282 on Exchanges (CENNZ)

CENNZnet (CENNZ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, CENNZnet has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. CENNZnet has a market capitalization of $33.85 million and approximately $140,839.00 worth of CENNZnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CENNZnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.27 or 0.99998836 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002153 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022199 BTC.

About CENNZnet

CENNZnet is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. CENNZnet’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. CENNZnet’s official website is cennz.net. CENNZnet’s official Twitter account is @cennznet and its Facebook page is accessible here. CENNZnet’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling CENNZnet

