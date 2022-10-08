Centcex (CENX) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Centcex (CENX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Centcex has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and $31,859.00 worth of Centcex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centcex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centcex has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Centcex

Centcex’s launch date was November 16th, 2021. Centcex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Centcex’s official Twitter account is @centcex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centcex’s official website is centcex.com.

Buying and Selling Centcex

According to CryptoCompare, “Centcex (CENX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Centcex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centcex is 0.00140167 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $33,605.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centcex.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centcex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centcex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centcex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

