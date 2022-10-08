Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.46.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,602,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 902,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 843,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 260,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

