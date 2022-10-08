Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Cormark cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.55.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.89. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

