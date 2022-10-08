Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$8.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.55.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.89. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

About Centerra Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

