Cere Network Price Reaches $0.0063 (CERE)

Cere Network (CERE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Cere Network has a market cap of $16.72 million and $745,425.00 worth of Cere Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cere Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cere Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cere Network Profile

Cere Network’s launch date was April 26th, 2021. Cere Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,732,048 tokens. The official website for Cere Network is www.cere.network. Cere Network’s official Twitter account is @cerenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cere Network is medium.com/@cere_network. The Reddit community for Cere Network is https://reddit.com/r/cerenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cere Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cere Network (CERE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cere Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,585,541,573.79 in circulation. The last known price of Cere Network is 0.00625794 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $699,857.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cere.network/.”

