Ceres (CERES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,702.00

Ceres (CERES) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Ceres token can currently be purchased for about $27.26 or 0.00139669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $662,413.77 and $6,702.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ceres Token Profile

Ceres’ genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,300 tokens. The official website for Ceres is cerestoken.io. Ceres’ official message board is tokenceres.medium.com. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @tokenceres and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ceres (CERES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Sora platform. Ceres has a current supply of 6,636.98458981 with 5,511.98458981 in circulation. The last known price of Ceres is 28.51265774 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,769.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cerestoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

