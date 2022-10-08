Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Insider Tudor Brown Purchases 15,000 Shares

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) insider Tudor Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £57,750 ($69,780.09).

Ceres Power Stock Down 2.4 %

Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 354.70 ($4.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 550.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 616.26. The company has a market cap of £679.52 million and a PE ratio of -30.84. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 339.50 ($4.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,283.93 ($15.51).

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, June 20th.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.