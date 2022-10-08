CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.94 and last traded at $106.82. 65,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,852,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.55.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 36,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

