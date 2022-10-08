Chainflix (CFXT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $132,769.00

Chainflix (CFXT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Chainflix has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Chainflix has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $132,769.00 worth of Chainflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainflix token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainflix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chainflix Profile

Chainflix’s launch date was August 4th, 2021. Chainflix’s total supply is 5,020,275,000 tokens. Chainflix’s official website is www.chainflix.net. Chainflix’s official Twitter account is @chainflix and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainflix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainflix (CFXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Chainflix has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Chainflix is 0.00097306 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $225,658.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainflix.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.