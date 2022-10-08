ChainGuardians 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $394,671.00 (CGG)

ChainGuardians (CGG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ChainGuardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChainGuardians has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. ChainGuardians has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $394,671.00 worth of ChainGuardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainGuardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ChainGuardians

ChainGuardians launched on March 10th, 2021. ChainGuardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,155,995 tokens. The Reddit community for ChainGuardians is https://reddit.com/r/chainguardians. ChainGuardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians. The official website for ChainGuardians is chainguardians.io.

ChainGuardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians (CGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ChainGuardians has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 61,478,209 in circulation. The last known price of ChainGuardians is 0.09568827 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $391,563.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chainguardians.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainGuardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainGuardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainGuardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainGuardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainGuardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.