Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIAFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Price Performance

Champion Iron stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.