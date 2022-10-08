ChangeX (CHANGE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.00 Million

ChangeX (CHANGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, ChangeX has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. ChangeX has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $11,173.00 worth of ChangeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChangeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ChangeX

ChangeX’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. ChangeX’s total supply is 425,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,963,681 tokens. ChangeX’s official Twitter account is @changexapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChangeX is changex.io.

ChangeX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeX (CHANGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ChangeX has a current supply of 425,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ChangeX is 0.02259063 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://changex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChangeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChangeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChangeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

