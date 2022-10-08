ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.03.

ECOM stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $74,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $172,413. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 620,955 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

