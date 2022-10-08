Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $429,797,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $312.53 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.94 and a 12-month high of $739.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

