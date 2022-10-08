Chedda Token (CHEDDA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.37 Million

Chedda Token (CHEDDA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Chedda Token has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $196,843.00 worth of Chedda Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chedda Token has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Chedda Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chedda Token Token Profile

Chedda Token is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2022. Chedda Token’s total supply is 49,473,226,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,458,572,214 tokens. The official message board for Chedda Token is medium.com/@cheedatoken. Chedda Token’s official Twitter account is @cheddatoken. The Reddit community for Chedda Token is https://reddit.com/r/chedda_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chedda Token is www.cheddatoken.com.

Chedda Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chedda Token (CHEDDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chedda Token has a current supply of 49,473,226,476 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chedda Token is 0.00015403 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,887.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cheddatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chedda Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chedda Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chedda Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

