Chedda Token Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (CHEDDA)

Chedda Token (CHEDDA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Chedda Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chedda Token has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Chedda Token has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $196,843.00 worth of Chedda Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chedda Token Profile

CHEDDA is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Chedda Token’s total supply is 49,473,226,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,458,572,214 tokens. The official website for Chedda Token is www.cheddatoken.com. Chedda Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cheedatoken. The Reddit community for Chedda Token is https://reddit.com/r/chedda_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chedda Token’s official Twitter account is @cheddatoken.

Buying and Selling Chedda Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Chedda Token (CHEDDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chedda Token has a current supply of 49,473,226,476 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chedda Token is 0.00015403 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,887.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cheddatoken.com/.”

