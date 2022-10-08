Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $174.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

