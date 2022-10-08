Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Cut by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 5.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

