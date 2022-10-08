Chia (XCH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $176.13 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Chia coin can currently be bought for about $33.20 or 0.00170437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $176.13 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,305,136 coins and its circulating supply is 5,305,136 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Chia has a current supply of 26,301,378 with 5,301,378 in circulation. The last known price of Chia is 33.13936157 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,166,540.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chia.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.