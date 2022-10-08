Chihua Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,815.00 (CHIHUA)

Chihua Token (CHIHUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Chihua Token has a total market capitalization of $459,344.00 and approximately $20,815.00 worth of Chihua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chihua Token has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chihua Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chihua Token Profile

Chihua Token’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Chihua Token’s total supply is 490,000,000,000,000 tokens. Chihua Token’s official website is chihuatoken.com. Chihua Token’s official Twitter account is @chihuatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chihua Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chihua Token (CHIHUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chihua Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Chihua Token is 0 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chihuatoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chihua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chihua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

