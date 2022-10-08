ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of IMOS opened at $18.64 on Thursday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $677.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

