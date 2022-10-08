Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 10,485 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

