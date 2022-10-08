Chives Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (XCC)

Chives Coin (XCC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Chives Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chives Coin has a market capitalization of $502,426.47 and $9,255.00 worth of Chives Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chives Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Chives Coin

Chives Coin launched on July 10th, 2021. Chives Coin’s total supply is 131,922,800 coins and its circulating supply is 423,223,200 coins. Chives Coin’s official message board is chivescoin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Chives Coin is https://reddit.com/r/chives and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chives Coin is www.chivescoin.org. Chives Coin’s official Twitter account is @chivesxcc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chives Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chives Coin (XCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Chives Coin has a current supply of 131,922,800 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chives Coin is 0.00116418 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,656.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chivescoin.org.”

