Christopher R. Fenimore Sells 3,346 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
REGN stock opened at $722.37 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $652.20 and a 200 day moving average of $645.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
