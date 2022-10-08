Chronicle (XNL) One Day Volume Tops $345,233.00

Chronicle (XNL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Chronicle token can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronicle has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $345,233.00 worth of Chronicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronicle has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronicle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chronicle Token Profile

Chronicle’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. Chronicle’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,090,000 tokens. The official message board for Chronicle is medium.com/@chronicle.xnl. Chronicle’s official website is www.chronicle.io. Chronicle’s official Twitter account is @chroniclexnl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chronicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Chronicle (XNL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chronicle has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,776,667 in circulation. The last known price of Chronicle is 0.03180923 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $203,448.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chronicle.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.