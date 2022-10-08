Chumbi Valley (CHMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $314,168.00

Chumbi Valley (CHMB) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Chumbi Valley has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $314,168.00 worth of Chumbi Valley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chumbi Valley token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chumbi Valley has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chumbi Valley Profile

Chumbi Valley launched on December 17th, 2021. Chumbi Valley’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. Chumbi Valley’s official Twitter account is @chumbivalley. Chumbi Valley’s official message board is medium.com/@chumbivalley. The official website for Chumbi Valley is chumbivalley.com.

Chumbi Valley Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chumbi Valley (CHMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chumbi Valley has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chumbi Valley is 0.00031619 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $241,191.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chumbivalley.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chumbi Valley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chumbi Valley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chumbi Valley using one of the exchanges listed above.

