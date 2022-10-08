CIBC Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$15.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE VGCX opened at 7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 8.56 and a 200 day moving average of 11.52. The firm has a market cap of $476.88 million and a PE ratio of 5.48. Victoria Gold has a one year low of 6.56 and a one year high of 19.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

