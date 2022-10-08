Cirus Foundation Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.13 Million (CIRUS)

Cirus Foundation (CIRUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Cirus Foundation has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Cirus Foundation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cirus Foundation has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $718,597.00 worth of Cirus Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cirus Foundation launched on August 17th, 2021. Cirus Foundation’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,666,402 tokens. Cirus Foundation’s official Twitter account is @cirusfoundation. Cirus Foundation’s official message board is medium.com/the-cirus-foundation. The official website for Cirus Foundation is www.cirusfoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cirus Foundation (CIRUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cirus Foundation has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,854,212.7380237 in circulation. The last known price of Cirus Foundation is 0.11594612 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $776,689.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cirusfoundation.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cirus Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cirus Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cirus Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

