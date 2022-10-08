Citigroup Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $128.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in FMC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 37.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

