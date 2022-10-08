Citigroup Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Huntsman Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

