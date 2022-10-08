Citigroup Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HUN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.
Huntsman Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:HUN opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
