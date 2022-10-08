Citigroup Lowers Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $322.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.40.

LIN stock opened at $273.20 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,255,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,350,000 after acquiring an additional 97,372 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Linde by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3,437.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

