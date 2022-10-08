Citigroup Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $28.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLUG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.04.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

