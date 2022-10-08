Citigroup Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $20.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSE. StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

Trinseo Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $648.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Insider Transactions at Trinseo

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

