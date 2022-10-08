Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.24.

C opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 579,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 411,622 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,484,000 after purchasing an additional 73,449 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

