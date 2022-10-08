Citigroup Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $48.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

