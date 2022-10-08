Citigroup Trims Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Target Price to $123.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

