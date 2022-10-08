Citizen Finance V2 (CIFI) Price Hits $0.0351 on Major Exchanges

Citizen Finance V2 (CIFI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Citizen Finance V2 has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Citizen Finance V2 has a market cap of $544,668.25 and $26,059.00 worth of Citizen Finance V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citizen Finance V2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Citizen Finance V2 Token Profile

Citizen Finance V2’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Citizen Finance V2’s total supply is 17,383,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,534,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Citizen Finance V2 is https://reddit.com/r/citizenfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Citizen Finance V2’s official message board is citizen-finance.medium.com. The official website for Citizen Finance V2 is citizenfinance.io. Citizen Finance V2’s official Twitter account is @citizen_finance.

Buying and Selling Citizen Finance V2

According to CryptoCompare, “Citizen Finance V2 (CIFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Citizen Finance V2 has a current supply of 17,383,700.084951 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Citizen Finance V2 is 0.03572475 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $596.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://citizenfinance.io.”

