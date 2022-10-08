Citrus (CTS) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Citrus (CTS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Citrus token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. Citrus has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $302,362.00 worth of Citrus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Citrus has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Citrus

Citrus was first traded on July 10th, 2021. Citrus’ total supply is 380,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,928,796 tokens. The official message board for Citrus is citrus-tech.medium.com. Citrus’ official website is www.citrus.tech. The Reddit community for Citrus is https://reddit.com/r/?q=citrus-tech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Citrus’ official Twitter account is @citrustech_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citrus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Citrus (CTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Citrus has a current supply of 380,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Citrus is 0.17134276 USD and is up 10.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $188,367.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.citrus.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citrus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

