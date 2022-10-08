Clash of Lilliput (COL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $84,846.00

Clash of Lilliput (COL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Clash of Lilliput token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clash of Lilliput has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Clash of Lilliput has a market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $84,846.00 worth of Clash of Lilliput was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Clash of Lilliput

Clash of Lilliput launched on April 5th, 2022. Clash of Lilliput’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,213,271 tokens. Clash of Lilliput’s official Twitter account is @lilliputgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clash of Lilliput is www.lilliput.games/#.

Clash of Lilliput Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clash of Lilliput (COL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Clash of Lilliput has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 22,693,271 in circulation. The last known price of Clash of Lilliput is 0.58413025 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,538.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lilliput.games/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clash of Lilliput directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clash of Lilliput should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clash of Lilliput using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

